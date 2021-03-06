Edey, No. 23 Purdue beat Indiana for 9th straight time

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Zach Edey scored 20 points and Jaden Ivey added 17 to help No. 23 Purdue beat Indiana 67-58.

The Boilermakers have won nine straight in the in-state rivalry for the first time since 1929-35, which came during John Wooden’s playing career.

Purdue also has won five in a row overall.

Aljami Durham had 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 12 to lead the Hoosiers, who have lost five straight.

Down by nine at halftime, they closed to 47-42 with 6 1/2 minutes left.

The Boilermakers sealed the win at the free throw line.

