Edey, No. 23 Purdue beat Indiana for 9th straight time

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Zach Edey scored 20 points and Jaden Ivey added 17 to help No. 23 Purdue beat Indiana 67-58.

The Boilermakers have won nine straight in the in-state rivalry for the first time since 1929-35, which came during John Wooden’s playing career.

Purdue also has won five in a row overall.

Aljami Durham had 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 12 to lead the Hoosiers, who have lost five straight.

Down by nine at halftime, they closed to 47-42 with 6 1/2 minutes left.

The Boilermakers sealed the win at the free throw line.

3/6/2021 5:17:44 PM (GMT -5:00)

