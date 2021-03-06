Advertisement

Blackhawks beat Lightning 4-3

Chicago improved to 4-1-1 in its past six games and snapped Tampa Bay’s six-game winning streak.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021
CHICAGO (AP) - Philipp Kurashev scored the only goal in a shootout and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3. Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Dominik Kubalik added a goal in regulation for the Blackhawks, who lost their first three games to the Lightning this season. Malcolm Subban made 39 saves, plus three more in the shootout. Anthony Cirelli, Alex Killorn and Ryan McDonough scored for the Lightning, and Curtis McElhinney stopped 24 shots. Chicago improved to 4-1-1 in its past six games and snapped Tampa Bay’s six-game winning streak.

