2nd Chance: Sparky

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Meet Sparky!

This sweet and happy cat is 15-years-old and likes attention.

A calmer home would be perfect for him.

If you need a sweet and loving pet in your life, he’s at your service!

His adoption fee is also waived.

If you want to adopt Sparky or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225.

You can also like them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.