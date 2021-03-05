U.S. 31 southbound ramp at Cleveland-Brick Road to close for construction

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Now a traffic alert you need to know about next week in St. Joseph County.

The ramps at U.S. 31 southbound and Cleveland-Brick Road will be closed on Wednesday, March 10.

These ramp closures mark the beginning of work to reconstruct the southbound lanes of U.S. 31 between the Michigan state line and Indiana Toll Road, as was done to the northbound lanes in 2020.

The official detour for the ramp closure will be to continue south on U.S. 31 exit at U.S. 20, and then take U.S. 20 northbound back to Cleveland-Brick Road.

