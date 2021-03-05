Advertisement

U.S. 31 southbound ramp at Cleveland-Brick Road to close for construction

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Now a traffic alert you need to know about next week in St. Joseph County.

The ramps at U.S. 31 southbound and Cleveland-Brick Road will be closed on Wednesday, March 10.

These ramp closures mark the beginning of work to reconstruct the southbound lanes of U.S. 31 between the Michigan state line and Indiana Toll Road, as was done to the northbound lanes in 2020.

The official detour for the ramp closure will be to continue south on U.S. 31 exit at U.S. 20, and then take U.S. 20 northbound back to Cleveland-Brick Road.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man faces misdemeanor drunk driving charges after an October crash that killed two Notre Dame...
Man faces drunk driving charges after crash that killed 2 Notre Dame students
Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan Yeager Family Pet Shelter
SW Michigan Humane Society temporarily shuts down after nearly entire staff resign
Four children were injured in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road.
Four children injured in Toll Road crash
Barn fire in Berrien County
Several animals die in Berrien County barn fire
Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman is introducing the newest member of our First Alert Weather...
Introducing Matt Engelbrecht

Latest News

Source: AP
Traffic restrictions coming to U.S. 6
Ironwood Drive closed next week due to water service line repair
Ironwood Drive closed next week due to water service line repair
The crash involved two semi-tractor trailers, police say.
US 20/31 Bypass reopens at SR 2 after serious crash
Highway construction cone
Fir and Brick road roundabout to close for construction