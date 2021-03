ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, crews will start work between State Road 15 and County Road 15, near Nappannee, in Elkhart County.

This means that there will be some traffic restrictions on U.S. 6.

One lane will be open, and speeds will be reduced to 30 miles per hour in the work zone.

The construction should wrap up by mid-summer.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.