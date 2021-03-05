Third grade students host sock drive for homeless

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Students at Countryside Academy hosted a sock drive.

A group of third graders came up with the idea to help the area’s homeless.

After bringing the idea to their principal, they got to work and started collecting socks across two campuses.

“We thought fund raisers were cool but we didn’t want to do something that would cost too much money. So we decided to do a sock drive because it was Christmas time and it was winter so people would need socks for their feet,” students say.

“They did all the foot work on the drive. Made sure the teachers had flyers. You know, we posted things on Facebook. They’ve raised 3,904 socks so far,” says Principal Nathaniel Smith.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.