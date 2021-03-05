Advertisement

Stretch of Sunny Days Continues

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FANTASTIC FRIDAY! And more of the same right through the weekend. We’ve had 5 sunny days in the row, with at least 2 more coming. That means mostly clear and cold nights, followed by sunny and chilly afternoons. Still with sunshine, there are no complaints. A big warm up is in store early next week, with a couple of 60 degree days Tuesday and Wednesday. Then a couple of storm systems will bring chances for showers later next week, with a chance of rain, or snow, showers the following weekend...

Tonight: Clear skies continue as it turns colder again. Low: 21, Wind: NW 4-8

Saturday: Mainly sunny and remaining chilly. High: 41, Wind: NW 7-14

Saturday night: Mostly clear. Low: 21

Sunday: A good deal of sunshine. High: 45

