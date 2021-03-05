Randle, Knicks reach break over .500, beat Pistons 114-104

NEW YORK (AP) - Julius Randle capped his All-Star first half with 27 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists, sending the New York Knicks into the break with a winning record after a 114-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

RJ Barrett added 21 points for the Knicks, who improved to 19-18 in their first season under Tom Thibodeau.

They have missed the playoffs for seven straight years but finished the first half in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Elfrid Payton had 20 points after missing the last four games with a sore right hamstring.

Wayne Ellington scored 17 points for the Pistons

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/4/2021 10:44:53 PM (GMT -5:00)