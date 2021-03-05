Premiere Arts announces 2021 schedule at Lerner Theatre

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Premiere Arts has announced their 14th season with something for the whole family.

The year kicks off Mother’s Day weekend with Freaky Friday, followed by Lullaby of Broadway, Grease, The Adams Family and Christmas Carol.

“It will be different,” said Ashlea Harrington. “We do not know what the world will do or how it will open.”

Like last year, safety protocols are still in place with limited seating and social distancing.

“I feel that even though it’s modified, we’re excited to be back at the Lerner Theater,” Harrington said.

The 2021 Performance Schedule:

Disney’s Freaky Friday- a new musical: May 7-9

Lullaby of Broadway: June 25-27

Grease: July 23-25

The Addams Family: October 29-31

A Christmas Carol: December 10-12

For more information, please call the box office at (574) 293-4469 or visit Premier Arts to reserve season tickets online www.premierarts.org.

