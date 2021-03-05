Advertisement

Nuggets close out 1st half with 113-103 win at Indiana

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Michael Porter Jr. scored 24 points and Nikola Jokic added 20 points and 12 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets get past the Indiana Pacers 113-103.

Denver closed out the first half of the season with four straight road wins.

Indiana was led by Myles Turner’s 22 points and Domantas Sabonis had his fourth triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Pacers lost for the fifth time in six games.

The Pacers also have lost five straight on their home court.

Denver broke a 68-all tie by closing the third quarter on a 14-6 run and sealed the win with a 12-0 spurt midway through the fourth.

