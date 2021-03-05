No. 2 Michigan clinches Big Ten, beats Michigan State 69-50

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Franz Wagner scored 19 points, Hunter Dickinson added 14 and No. 2 Michigan wrapped up the Big Ten title with a 69-50 victory over rival Michigan State.

The Wolverines had a chance to clinch the championship based on winning percentage with a victory in any of their final three games.

They were blown out by No. 4 Illinois on Tuesday night.

But they rebounded with a gritty effort two nights later.

Michigan State will finish with a losing conference record for the first time since 1993.

Aaron Henry led the Spartans with 14 points.

