Advertisement

Michigan reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,486 more cases Friday

There have been 15,610 deaths and 594,765 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 15,610 deaths and 594,765 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,486 more cases on Friday.

There have been 15,610 deaths and 594,765 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 37* more coronavirus deaths and 1,526 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 29 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 5 more coronavirus deaths and 1,536 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 24* more coronavirus deaths and 1,067 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 12 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 1,569* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (03/01/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, February 27th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~784 per day.

Berrien County has had 220 (+0) deaths and 11,690 (+42) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 64 (+0) deaths and 4,079 (+22) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 85 (+0) deaths and 4,767 (+20) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man faces misdemeanor drunk driving charges after an October crash that killed two Notre Dame...
Man faces drunk driving charges after crash that killed 2 Notre Dame students
Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan Yeager Family Pet Shelter
SW Michigan Humane Society temporarily shuts down after nearly entire staff resign
Four children were injured in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road.
Four children injured in Toll Road crash
Barn fire in Berrien County
Several animals die in Berrien County barn fire
Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman is introducing the newest member of our First Alert Weather...
Introducing Matt Engelbrecht

Latest News

While the county is still in the yellow advisory stage, hospitalizations have decreased with...
Elkhart County sees positive impact from COVID vaccinations
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate
Statewide, 730 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths, 879 more cases Friday
Clinical trials are underway for younger children to receive COVID vaccines.
When will COVID vaccines be available for children?