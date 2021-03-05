Michiana Ends The Week With Sunshine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FIRDAY: Waking up to clear skies, patchy areas of frost and cold conditions. Sunshine but remaining chilly to end the week. Highs will get into the upper 30s to low 40s. High of 41.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Northerly winds and clear skies will dominate the area. This will turn things cold overnight with patchy areas of frost developing again. Low of 41.

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine with a few high clouds developing into the afternoon. We begin the warming trend into the weekend with a southwest breeze helping. High of 47.

SUNDAY: A few clouds during the day with still lots of sunshine. The southwest breeze will persist and warm us into the 50s by the afternoon. High of 58.

LONGE RANGE: Michiana will see potentially two days in the middle of next week that will feature a high of right around 60. Tuesday remains dry with more clouds developing into the evening. Wednesday, the pattern shifts, we turn breezy and rain chances increase. The unsettled pattern with the potential for some heavy rain continues through the end of next week as temperatures slowly slide back down into the 40s by the time we turn the clocks forward.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, March 4TH 2021

Thursday’s High: 39

Thursday’s Low: 24

Precipitation: 0.00″

