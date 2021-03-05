Meijer clinic sets up South Bend Community School employees with first vaccine dose

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Many teachers in St. Joseph county are receiving their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

16 News Now tells us how the vaccine distribution for South Bend Community School teachers and staff impacted other school corporations.

The Brown Community Learning center is where several teachers and staff from South Bend Schools went to get their first dose of vaccine Thursday.

Meijer called the school corporation to set up a vaccine clinic, and because this vaccine rollout is coming from the federal government and not the state, all these employees are eligible to receive this vaccine, not just those older than fifty.

The South Bend Assistant superintendent tweeted out the school corporation’s gratitude to Meijer for helping them distribute roughly 1,100 vaccines.

That was more than they had people to receive them so they reached out to surrounding school districts to see if they had anyone who needed a vaccine before they expired.

“We were able to open the vaccinations to not only all of our teachers and all of our staff, but we were able to invite Mishawaka and Penn teachers as well. So it was a really great opportunity to make sure our staff was vaccinated and ready to go back to school,” said South Bend Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings.

School City of Mishawaka had their own vaccine clinic on Wednesday, but several employees who missed out on that headed to South Bend to take advantage of the extras.

“Yesterday we’re very grateful. Dr. Cummings contacted me late in the day and said that they had extra vaccines left at their location at the Brown Learning Center. We put that information out to our teachers and staff and I believe many of them were able to go over to them prior to that location closing,” said School City of Mishawaka Superintendent Wayne Barker.

