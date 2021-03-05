Medical Moment: Masks a challenge for the deaf

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Masks are one of the top ways we protect ourselves and each other during this pandemic, but they are an obstacle for some in the community.

In today’s Medical Moment, overcoming the unique challenges of being deaf during COVID-19.

The World Health Organization says people with hearing loss benefit from early interventions and access to communication, like closed captioning and sign language.

Martie Salt has more on a college instructor who is working to overcome the challenges presented by COVID-19.

The National Association for the Deaf has additional recommendations for people who need assistance communicating right now on its website.

