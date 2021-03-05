Lightning top Blackhawks on Hedman’s horn-beating OT goal

CHICAGO (AP) - Victor Hedman scored 4:59 into overtime, with the puck barely over the line at the horn, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 for their sixth straight victory.

Steven Stamkos and Anthony Cirelli also scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves in another stellar performance.

Hedman was mobbed after his shot from above the slot got past a screened Lankinen just before time expired.

Hedman’s fifth goal was upheld after a video review.

3/4/2021 10:58:27 PM (GMT -5:00)