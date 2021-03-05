K9 sniffs out 30 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was arrested after a police K9 sniffed out about 30 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

From Indiana State Police Bremen District:

Last night a South Bend man was arrested after an Indiana State Police K9 sniffed out approximately 30 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Logan Street.

Around 11:30 p.m. on March 4, 2021, an Indiana State Police K9 handler with the Bremen Post stopped a white 2018 Kia on Logan Street, just south of McKinley Avenue, after observing the driver commit several traffic violations.

During the traffic stop Indiana State Police K9, Nala, conducted a free-air sniff of the Kia and alerted to the odor of narcotics. A subsequent search of the Kia resulted in the trooper discovering approximately 30 pounds of suspected marijuana in vacuum sealed packages.

The front seat passenger in the Kia, Anthony Garcia, 27 of South Bend, IN was preliminarily arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Dealing Marijuana. Garcia was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.