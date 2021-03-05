Advertisement

INDOT safety equipment keeps everyone safe during work zone crash

By Carly Miller
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - INDOT maintenance crews were working in the left lane of the bypass near South Bend on Wednesday when a vehicle didn’t get over and crashed into the back of INDOT’s truck mounted attenuator.

“Whenever we have a mobile operation like that, we’ll have an attenuator hooked up to one of our yellow trucks usually, and they’ll be pulling that behind them. That has the arrow board on it that says left lane is closed ahead. You need to get over,” INDOT Northwest Public Relations Director Cassandra Bajek said.

A truck mounted attenuator or TMA helps protect road crews at work by absorbing the impact of a crash.

While the TMA and passenger vehicle involved in this crash had major damage, thankfully no one was injured.

“It’s really important and really helps reduce the amount of crashes where we see injuries, which is obviously really important for us. It also helps any worse problems from happening as a result of the crash,” Bajek said.

When you’re driving through a work zone it’s important to drive distraction-free, slow down and adjust your speed, and be aware of your surroundings like other cars, lanes ending and crew members at work.

“We always try to put as much warning ahead of time, so the work zones really shouldn’t sneak up on you if you’re paying attention, so that’s really important,” Bajek said.

For a link to see current road closures and restrictions, click here.

