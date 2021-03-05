Indiana reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths, 879 more cases Friday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 32 more COVID-19 deaths and 879 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 730 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,263 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 665,285 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 32 more coronavirus deaths and 962 new cases were reported. 692 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths and 786 new cases were reported. 731 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 31 more coronavirus deaths and 582 new cases were reported. 765 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 555 new cases were reported. 763 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 30,243 (+78) cases and 514 (+1) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,484 (+31) cases and 420 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,821 (+20) cases and 198 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,588 (+6) cases and 111 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,446 (+9) cases and 105 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,421 (+4) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,892 (+2) cases and 51 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,796 (+0) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,075 (+2) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

