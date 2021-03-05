Advertisement

Indiana governor gets virus shot at state’s 1st mass clinic

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was jabbed with the COVID-19 vaccine shot as the state’s first mass vaccination clinic opened Friday morning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Holcomb sat wearing a face mask in the front passenger seat of an SUV while getting the shot in his right arm of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine being given during the drive-through clinic.

Holcomb said his message was “Do it, just do it.”

The governor said, “This is going to help us beat COVID-19.”

The state health department said nearly 17,000 people had filled up four days of appointments for the speedway clinic being held Friday through Monday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

