Indiana governor gets virus shot at state’s 1st mass clinic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was jabbed with the COVID-19 vaccine shot as the state’s first mass vaccination clinic opened Friday morning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Holcomb sat wearing a face mask in the front passenger seat of an SUV while getting the shot in his right arm of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine being given during the drive-through clinic.

Holcomb said his message was “Do it, just do it.”

The governor said, “This is going to help us beat COVID-19.”

The state health department said nearly 17,000 people had filled up four days of appointments for the speedway clinic being held Friday through Monday.

