Advertisement

Hurricanes take over in 3rd period, beat Red Wings 5-2

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast scored a pair of goals early in the third period to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2.

Andrei Svechnikov, Martin Necas and Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Hurricanes.

The game was tied at 2-all before Carolina scored three times in the final period.

It was Carolina’s first game in front of limited fans after the state eased public-gathering restrictions last week.

Filip Zadina scored twice for the Red Wings, who led 2-1 until late in the second period.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/4/2021 10:43:52 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan Yeager Family Pet Shelter
SW Michigan Humane Society temporarily shuts down after nearly entire staff resign
Community remembering South Bend native after car crash
Michiana Community Remembers Kevin McCombs
A man faces misdemeanor drunk driving charges after an October crash that killed two Notre Dame...
Man faces drunk driving charges after crash that killed 2 Notre Dame students
South Bend Brew Werks closes
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill

Latest News

Elliot scores 25, Clemson women beat Notre Dame 68-63
No. 2 Michigan clinches Big Ten, beats Michigan State 69-50
Lightning top Blackhawks on Hedman’s horn-beating OT goal
Randle, Knicks reach break over .500, beat Pistons 114-104