Ground Zero Archery opens second location in St. Joseph

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - There’s a new archery range in St. Joseph, Michigan.

Scott and Jennifer Dawson, the owners of Ground Zero Archery in Niles, decided to open a second location in St. Joseph in order to serve more people.

The range offers a variety of classes for all ages and skill levels.

Scott says archery is a skill everyone should learn.

“You focus on what you’re doing and then it’s kind of like life’s troubles melt away because you’re so focused on your archery, the shot process and what you’re doing,” he said. “It’s a really relaxing and enjoyable sport.”

The new range is located at 4032 M-139 in St. Joseph, Michigan.

To learn more about the programs being offered at Ground Zero Archery, click here.

