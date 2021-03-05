Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer meeting with Michigan National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.

She plans to share a meal with soldiers after complaints about inedible, raw, undercooked and moldy food
Moves to ban weapons at the statehouse have been pushed since April, when protesters opposed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions, some armed with long rifles and other weapons, entered the Michigan State Capitol.(Source: CNN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’s aware of issues with food being fed to Michigan National Guard troops providing security in Washington, D.C. and she’s planning to visit them on Friday.

Whitmer said she is traveling to the nation’s capital to check on the troops stationed there as part of a security detail at the U.S. Capitol.

Michigan troops have complained about inedible, raw, undercooked and moldy food served during their time in Washington. Several soldiers were sickened or hospitalized with gastrointestinal illnesses, which they linked to food from a Maryland catering company.

Whitmer plans to share a meal with them and sample the food firsthand.

”We’ve worked really hard to ensure that the men and women working to save our state and our country are treated well,” Whitmer said during an event in Dearborn on Thursday. “We’ve made progress I think but I want to go out there for myself and spend a meal with our guardsmen and women and I’m looking forward to that on Friday.”

Michigan’s troops are scheduled to return home shortly after the end of their deployment on March 12. U.S. Capitol Police requested a 60-day extension for National Guard security forces, but Whitmer said earlier this week she will not agree to keeping Michigan soldiers there any longer.

