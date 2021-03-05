Former VP talks about SW Michigan Humane Society problems

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New information, we’re continuing to follow the news that the executive director and many of her employees resigned from the Human Society of Southwest Michigan. The former VP of that humane society is now coming to the defense of that executive director.

“What they’re doing to her now and saying that there are irregularities in her computer is, I think is a complete crock,” Rob Orlaske, Former VP Humane Society of SW Michigan says.

A lot of bark coming from those who work or have worked at the Humane Society of Southwest Michigan.

“I know Jill is very transparent and her staff is, they’re dedicated, these people were working for $12 an hour, they don’t have anything to lose here,” Orlaske says.

Earlier this week we reported about Jill Svoboda and her staff calling it quits after the alleged toxic environment at the Human Society.

https://www.wndu.com/2021/03/05/fmr-sw-michigan-humane-society-president-says-toxic-work-environment-may-have-led-to-staff-resignations/

https://www.wndu.com/2021/03/03/sw-michigan-humane-society-temporarily-shuts-down-after-nearly-entire-staff-resign/

Now, the back in forth is like it’s raining cats and dogs.

“I can remember Jill coming back when it was a kill shelter and said ‘I want this to be a no kill shelter let’s make this happen.’ We looked at the ins and outs of doing that and we just all said as a board let’s do it,” Orlaske says.

Raising money for the shelter and making changes, but Rob who knows Jill Svoboda well, says it’s always been a battle between the current board and the former executive director. So Jill and most of her staff left. Now there are attorney’s involved.

The current board president of the southwest Michigan Humane Society Ron Klemm making accusations of his own, saying:

“Unfortunately for the Humane Society’s day-to-day operations, many things like adoption documents, digital data, usernames and passwords for a variety of services, and other important records have been surprisingly difficult to locate. While trying to locate information on computer systems, we observed irregularities that concerned us enough to contact law enforcement, which is now engaged in an investigation.”

No further details were provided, but it appears the drama at this humane society will go on with much more to be revealed.

“Now that there’s attorney’s involved with Foster Swift, who are the attorneys for the board now the community that has donated money is now being used to pay for an attorney for a baseless situation,” Orlaske adds.

Certainly much more to be revealed, stay with us right here on 16 News Now as we continue to follow this story, looking into the problems at the Humane Society of Southwest Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.