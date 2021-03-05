Advertisement

Former VP talks about SW Michigan Humane Society problems

By Zach Horner
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New information, we’re continuing to follow the news that the executive director and many of her employees resigned from the Human Society of Southwest Michigan. The former VP of that humane society is now coming to the defense of that executive director.

“What they’re doing to her now and saying that there are irregularities in her computer is, I think is a complete crock,” Rob Orlaske, Former VP Humane Society of SW Michigan says.

A lot of bark coming from those who work or have worked at the Humane Society of Southwest Michigan.

“I know Jill is very transparent and her staff is, they’re dedicated, these people were working for $12 an hour, they don’t have anything to lose here,” Orlaske says.

Earlier this week we reported about Jill Svoboda and her staff calling it quits after the alleged toxic environment at the Human Society.

https://www.wndu.com/2021/03/05/fmr-sw-michigan-humane-society-president-says-toxic-work-environment-may-have-led-to-staff-resignations/

https://www.wndu.com/2021/03/03/sw-michigan-humane-society-temporarily-shuts-down-after-nearly-entire-staff-resign/

Now, the back in forth is like it’s raining cats and dogs.

“I can remember Jill coming back when it was a kill shelter and said ‘I want this to be a no kill shelter let’s make this happen.’ We looked at the ins and outs of doing that and we just all said as a board let’s do it,” Orlaske says.

Raising money for the shelter and making changes, but Rob who knows Jill Svoboda well, says it’s always been a battle between the current board and the former executive director. So Jill and most of her staff left. Now there are attorney’s involved.

The current board president of the southwest Michigan Humane Society Ron Klemm making accusations of his own, saying:

“Unfortunately for the Humane Society’s day-to-day operations, many things like adoption documents, digital data, usernames and passwords for a variety of services, and other important records have been surprisingly difficult to locate. While trying to locate information on computer systems, we observed irregularities that concerned us enough to contact law enforcement, which is now engaged in an investigation.”

No further details were provided, but it appears the drama at this humane society will go on with much more to be revealed.

“Now that there’s attorney’s involved with Foster Swift, who are the attorneys for the board now the community that has donated money is now being used to pay for an attorney for a baseless situation,” Orlaske adds.

Certainly much more to be revealed, stay with us right here on 16 News Now as we continue to follow this story, looking into the problems at the Humane Society of Southwest Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man faces misdemeanor drunk driving charges after an October crash that killed two Notre Dame...
Man faces drunk driving charges after crash that killed 2 Notre Dame students
Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan Yeager Family Pet Shelter
SW Michigan Humane Society temporarily shuts down after nearly entire staff resign
Four children were injured in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road.
Four children injured in Toll Road crash
Barn fire in Berrien County
Several animals die in Berrien County barn fire
Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman is introducing the newest member of our First Alert Weather...
Introducing Matt Engelbrecht

Latest News

A group of third graders came up with the idea to help the area's homeless.
Third grade students host sock drive for homeless
The Brown Community Learning center is where several teachers and staff from South Bend Schools...
Meijer clinic sets up South Bend Community School employees with first vaccine dose
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Stretch of Sunny Days Continues
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast