Elliot scores 25, Clemson women beat Notre Dame 68-63

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Gabby Elliott scored a season-high 25 points and 11th-seeded Clemson beat sixth-seeded Notre Dame 68-63 in the second round of the ACC tournament.

The Tigers face No. 3 seed Georgia Tech in the quarterfinals on Friday night.

The freshman Elliott scored on a baseline drive with 1:28 left that put Clemson in front for good at 61-60, the Tigers’ first lead since late in the first quarter.

Kendall Spray pushed the lead to 64-60 on a pull-up 3-pointer as the shot clock buzzer expired with 17.6 seconds left.

Maddy Westbeld scored 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting with nine rebounds for Notre Dame.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/4/2021 11:31:10 PM (GMT -5:00)

