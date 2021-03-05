Advertisement

Elkhart County sees positive impact from COVID vaccinations

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Health Department gave an update on its response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying vaccination efforts are having an impact.

While the county is still in the yellow advisory stage, hospitalizations have decreased with Elkhart General Hospital reporting only one COVID patient this past week.

Elkhart county’s health officer says they are seeing this drop as more vaccines are being distributed.

But adds there’s still a critical need to continue social distancing and wearing masks.

“I do think the vaccine made a huge difference for hospitalizations and our deaths. They’ve slowed down dramatically. If I said, ‘Everybody stop social distancing and take your mask off,’ we would see the numbers shoot right back up,” says Dr. Bethany Wait, Elkhart County Health Officer.

Officials say they are still waiting for their first shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

