Advertisement

Communities benefitting from $341 million in marijuana sales

By Mark Peterson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - “Legal” drug dealing was a $341-million business in Michigan in 2020.

This week, the state distributed some $45.7 million in excise taxes and fees imposed on the adult-use marijuana industry.

Each city, village, township, and county that hosts a retail adult-use store received $28,000 per store.

“Right now, we’re receiving $84,000 based on previous figures of three dispensaries. Right now, we do have four operational and a fifth that will be operational very soon,” said Buchanan City Manager Heather Grace. “There’s been some productive conversations previous about looking to do quality of life improvements as well as economic development.”

While the recently passed-out proceeds are nice, they perhaps pale in comparison to other benefits the industry has brought to town.

“There’s industrial corridors in Buchanan that are filled with processing and growing. These are high tech jobs. These are laboratories and processing centers. They’re good paying jobs. They’re tens of millions of dollars of investment,” said Buchanan Community Development Director Richard Murphy.

In fiscal year 2020, the 10 percent excise tax on the sale of adult use marijuana along with various fees brought in $45.7 million.

Host communities split $10 million, while $11.6 million payments were made to the state’s School Aid and Transportation Funds.

$12.5 million went to pay administrative costs for running the pot program.

Buchanan collected $84,000. Niles collected $56,000.

Some were surprised that Berrien County picked up $140,000 based on the number of dispensaries operating in Buchanan and Niles.

“Well, when you’re not expecting it, it’s a nice little windfall,” said Berrien County Treasurer Shelly Weich.

The City of Ann Arbor collected $476,000 based on the 17 dispensaries located there.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man faces misdemeanor drunk driving charges after an October crash that killed two Notre Dame...
Man faces drunk driving charges after crash that killed 2 Notre Dame students
Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan Yeager Family Pet Shelter
SW Michigan Humane Society temporarily shuts down after nearly entire staff resign
Four children were injured in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road.
Four children injured in Toll Road crash
Barn fire in Berrien County
Several animals die in Berrien County barn fire
Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman is introducing the newest member of our First Alert Weather...
Introducing Matt Engelbrecht

Latest News

The Brown Community Learning center is where several teachers and staff from South Bend Schools...
Meijer clinic sets up South Bend Community School employees with first vaccine dose
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Stretch of Sunny Days Continues
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
INDOT maintenance crews were working in the left lane of the bypass near South Bend on...
INDOT safety equipment keeps everyone safe during work zone crash
In today's Medical Moment, overcoming the unique challenges of being deaf during COVID-19.
Medical Moment: Masks a challenge for the deaf