Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons agree to buyout

DETROIT (AP) - Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a contract buyout. The Pistons announced the development Friday. The Pistons said last month that they would keep Griffin out of the lineup while resolving his future. His exit is another significant step in a rebuilding process that has Detroit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 10-26 record. Detroit traded Derrick Rose to the Knicks last month.

