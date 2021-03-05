Advertisement

Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons agree to buyout

His exit is another significant step in a rebuilding process that has Detroit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 10-26 record.
(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a contract buyout. The Pistons announced the development Friday. The Pistons said last month that they would keep Griffin out of the lineup while resolving his future. His exit is another significant step in a rebuilding process that has Detroit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 10-26 record. Detroit traded Derrick Rose to the Knicks last month.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A man faces misdemeanor drunk driving charges after an October crash that killed two Notre Dame...
Man faces drunk driving charges after crash that killed 2 Notre Dame students
Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan Yeager Family Pet Shelter
SW Michigan Humane Society temporarily shuts down after nearly entire staff resign
Four children were injured in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road.
Four children injured in Toll Road crash
Barn fire in Berrien County
Several animals die in Berrien County barn fire
Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman is introducing the newest member of our First Alert Weather...
Introducing Matt Engelbrecht

Latest News

Chicago Blackhawks center Drake Caggiula, left, controls the puck against defenseman Brent...
Blackhawks’ Seabrook calls it a career because of injury
Elliot scores 25, Clemson women beat Notre Dame 68-63
No. 2 Michigan clinches Big Ten, beats Michigan State 69-50
Lightning top Blackhawks on Hedman’s horn-beating OT goal