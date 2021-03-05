Blackhawks’ Seabrook calls it a career because of injury

Longtime Chicago Blackhawks defenseman and three-time Stanley Cup winner Brent Seabrook says he’s unable to continue playing because of injury. The team doctor says among Seabrook’s many recent injuries, a lingering issue with the 35-year-old’s right hip is preventing him from playing hockey again. Seabrook will likely remain on long-term injured reserve for the foreseeable future because he has three years remaining on his contract. Seabrook helped Chicago win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He also won a gold medal playing for Canada at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

