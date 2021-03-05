Advertisement

Blackhawks’ Seabrook calls it a career because of injury

Chicago Blackhawks center Drake Caggiula, left, controls the puck against defenseman Brent Seabrook, right, during NHL hockey practice at Fifth Third Arena on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Chicago.((AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski))
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Longtime Chicago Blackhawks defenseman and three-time Stanley Cup winner Brent Seabrook says he’s unable to continue playing because of injury. The team doctor says among Seabrook’s many recent injuries, a lingering issue with the 35-year-old’s right hip is preventing him from playing hockey again. Seabrook will likely remain on long-term injured reserve for the foreseeable future because he has three years remaining on his contract. Seabrook helped Chicago win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He also won a gold medal playing for Canada at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

