Will vaccine supply meet demand in Michiana?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New information, both Indiana and Michigan are expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

We ask, are there enough vaccines out there to start getting more shots into arms?

A couple county health departments we spoke with are hopeful about getting more vaccines, but there have already been some problems.

Dr. Bethany Wait, Elkhart County Health Officer

“On Monday, we were super excited because we were told that we were going to get more vaccine, in particular the Johnson and Johnson, and we were told we would get a delivery on Wednesday, so we haven’t seen the delivery yet,” Dr. Bethany Wait, Elkhart County Health Officer says.

No delivery yet, but the Elkhart County Health Department is hopeful for the future; hopeful to get more shots into the arms of Hoosiers.

“It seems as though what’s going to happen, is we’re going to get this very large allotment to start, but that weekly consistent delivery may not necessarily happen right away,” Dr. Wait says.

More vaccine is critical to getting closer to that herd immunity, according to experts.

Indiana first opened up vaccinations to those 70 and older on January 13th.

Next, 65 and older could sign up at the start of February.

And this week, 55 and up joined the mix with the very next day the state saying 50 and older can get vaccinated.

Here’s why eligibility was expanded according to the Indiana Health Department.

“Indiana has been able to expand eligibility due to the increase in the amount of available vaccine. This was discussed during yesterday’s press briefing, which you can view at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pWoeiGmRPXE. We have seen significant demand for vaccine. More than 70 percent of Hoosiers ages 70 and older have scheduled or received a vaccine and more than 56 percent of Hoosiers ages 60-69 have done so. We opened vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers in their 50s in two waves this week, and already have more than 30 percent of that population signed up to receive a vaccine. Our vaccine shipments are expected to increase between 5,000 and 10,000 doses over the next three weeks.”

Starting on Monday March 8th, Michigan will join the mix offering the shot to those aged 50 and up.

“Here in Berrien County we have seen small and steady increases in the numbers of vaccines allocated to us which is allowing us to vaccinate even more people each and every week. We’re very hopeful that as vaccine manufacturing is ramping up around the country that will translate to even more doses provided right here in Berrien County,” Gillian Conrad with the Berrien County Health Department says.

The State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says:

“The timing of the start of vaccination in a phase is dependent on the supply of vaccine from the manufacturer, how vaccine is allocated from the federal level to Michigan and the capacity to administer the vaccine to populations. Following the statement from the Biden administration that the U.S. can expect 300 million doses by the end of May, we were ready to move to the next phase of eligibility. Michigan is accelerating vaccination of Michiganders age 50 and older with medical conditions or disabilities and caregiver family members and guardians who care for children with special health care needs due to concern around disparity in life expectancy and in an effort to remove barriers to vaccine access. Recognizing the recent update to the federal plan to increase production of the vaccine MDHHS is in active discussions finalizing our plan and will announce the next round of eligibility in the near future.

You can find vaccine availability over time on our vaccine dashboard: Coronavirus - COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard (michigan.gov).”

So far it is safe to say there aren’t enough vaccines to meet demand, and with more vaccine distribution promised at the federal level and already a missed shipment to Elkhart County, time will tell if that changes.

“It looks like we should probably, eventually get to that point, we don’t have any kind of a timeline on when that might happen,” Dr. Wait says.

Here on 16 News Now we’ll be expanding out vaccination coverage with Zach Horner keeping an eye on all the trends around Michiana with out Vaccine Tracker coverage. More to be rolled out next week to get you everything you need to know about vaccine availability and getting yourself signed up.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.