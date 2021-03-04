Advertisement

The Great LOGAN Nose-On is underway

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s March, which means the Great LOGAN Nose-On is underway.

All month, the LOGAN Center encourages you to purchase green noses and other green swag in support of the center’s mission to serve those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

And this year, instead of the typical luncheon on March 23rd, there will be a virtual event at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

The Great LOGAN Nose-On is the most important fundraiser for the LOGAN Center, so gaining support is crucial.

“If we don’t receive support from the community from our largest fundraiser of the year, then we will have trouble supporting our clients,” said Christina Tembo, chief marketing officer. “So, we really appreciate the community coming out to support us.”

You can purchase your LOGAN swag online by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan Yeager Family Pet Shelter
SW Michigan Humane Society temporarily shuts down after nearly entire staff resign
Community remembering South Bend native after car crash
Michiana Community Remembers Kevin McCombs
South Bend Brew Werks closes
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan expands vaccine eligibility to those age 50 and up

Latest News

Prairie View School leaders joined the virtual conference with three other schools from across...
Prairie View Elementary awarded $10,000 as NIET Founder’s Award finalist
A man faces misdemeanor drunk driving charges after an October crash that killed two Notre Dame...
Man faces drunk driving charges after crash that killed 2 Notre Dame students
The Flag of Indiana
DNR probes NW Indiana lake deaths of numerous ducks, geese
Coronavirus in Michigan
Business groups urge Whitmer to let offices reopen