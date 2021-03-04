SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s March, which means the Great LOGAN Nose-On is underway.

All month, the LOGAN Center encourages you to purchase green noses and other green swag in support of the center’s mission to serve those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

And this year, instead of the typical luncheon on March 23rd, there will be a virtual event at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

The Great LOGAN Nose-On is the most important fundraiser for the LOGAN Center, so gaining support is crucial.

“If we don’t receive support from the community from our largest fundraiser of the year, then we will have trouble supporting our clients,” said Christina Tembo, chief marketing officer. “So, we really appreciate the community coming out to support us.”

