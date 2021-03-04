Some Goshen students returning to classroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at Goshen Community Schools are getting ready to go back to the classroom.
Starting Monday March 15, students in grades 6 through 12 will attend school on a regular Monday through Friday schedule.
Masks and distancing are required.
There will be a late start on Wednesdays when classes start at 9:15.
This plan will be in place for the remainder of the school year.
