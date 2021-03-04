Some Goshen students returning to classroom

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at Goshen Community Schools are getting ready to go back to the classroom.

Starting Monday March 15, students in grades 6 through 12 will attend school on a regular Monday through Friday schedule.

Masks and distancing are required.

There will be a late start on Wednesdays when classes start at 9:15.

This plan will be in place for the remainder of the school year.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.