Some Goshen students returning to classroom

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at Goshen Community Schools are getting ready to go back to the classroom.

Starting Monday March 15, students in grades 6 through 12 will attend school on a regular Monday through Friday schedule.

Masks and distancing are required.

There will be a late start on Wednesdays when classes start at 9:15.

This plan will be in place for the remainder of the school year.

