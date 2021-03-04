Prairie View Elementary awarded $10,000 as NIET Founder’s Award finalist

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) -Prairie View Elementary in Goshen earned itself a $10,000 award through the National Institution for Excellence in Teaching.

Prairie View School leaders joined the virtual conference with three other schools from across the country as Founder’s Award finalists.

All finalists earned the$10,000 prize, but the N.I.E.T selected Douglas MacArthur Elementary in Perry Township Indiana as the recipient of the award and a $50,000 grand prize.

Prairie View demonstrated how they’ve built a culture of collaboration and mentorship, inspired by their students, on their way to the finals for the award.

“We saw the power of how having one thought partner for students over time really improved the feedback they were giving each other and the big impact it had on their writing. We said if this is a good strategy with students, we want to try it with teachers,” said Prairie View Elementary Principal Donna Wiktorowski.

Michael Anderson School in Arizona and North DeSoto High School in Louisiana joined the two Indiana schools in the finals.

