Advertisement

Prairie View Elementary awarded $10,000 as NIET Founder’s Award finalist

Prairie View School leaders joined the virtual conference with three other schools from across...
Prairie View School leaders joined the virtual conference with three other schools from across the country as Founder’s Award finalists.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) -Prairie View Elementary in Goshen earned itself a $10,000 award through the National Institution for Excellence in Teaching.

Prairie View School leaders joined the virtual conference with three other schools from across the country as Founder’s Award finalists.

All finalists earned the$10,000 prize, but the N.I.E.T selected Douglas MacArthur Elementary in Perry Township Indiana as the recipient of the award and a $50,000 grand prize.

Prairie View demonstrated how they’ve built a culture of collaboration and mentorship, inspired by their students, on their way to the finals for the award.

“We saw the power of how having one thought partner for students over time really improved the feedback they were giving each other and the big impact it had on their writing. We said if this is a good strategy with students, we want to try it with teachers,” said Prairie View Elementary Principal Donna Wiktorowski.

Michael Anderson School in Arizona and North DeSoto High School in Louisiana joined the two Indiana schools in the finals.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan Yeager Family Pet Shelter
SW Michigan Humane Society temporarily shuts down after nearly entire staff resign
Community remembering South Bend native after car crash
Michiana Community Remembers Kevin McCombs
South Bend Brew Werks closes
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan expands vaccine eligibility to those age 50 and up

Latest News

Great LOGAN Nose-On
The Great LOGAN Nose-On is underway
A man faces misdemeanor drunk driving charges after an October crash that killed two Notre Dame...
Man faces drunk driving charges after crash that killed 2 Notre Dame students
The Flag of Indiana
DNR probes NW Indiana lake deaths of numerous ducks, geese
Coronavirus in Michigan
Business groups urge Whitmer to let offices reopen