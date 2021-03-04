N.C. State wins fifth straight, beats Notre Dame 80-69

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Cam Hayes scored a career-best 20 points, Dereon Seabron had career highs with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and North Carolina State beat Notre Dame 80-69.

N.C. State (13-9, 9-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five straight, its longest ACC win streak since the 2003-04 season.

Prentiss Hubb scored 14 points for the Fighting Irish (9-14, 6-11).

The Wolfpack built a 40-32 halftime advantage, opened the second half on a 16-7 run and led by double-digits for nearly the rest of the way.

3/3/2021 9:19:09 PM (GMT -5:00)