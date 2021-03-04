N.C. State wins fifth straight, beats Notre Dame 80-69
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Cam Hayes scored a career-best 20 points, Dereon Seabron had career highs with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and North Carolina State beat Notre Dame 80-69.
N.C. State (13-9, 9-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five straight, its longest ACC win streak since the 2003-04 season.
Prentiss Hubb scored 14 points for the Fighting Irish (9-14, 6-11).
The Wolfpack built a 40-32 halftime advantage, opened the second half on a 16-7 run and led by double-digits for nearly the rest of the way.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
3/3/2021 9:19:09 PM (GMT -5:00)