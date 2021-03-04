More sunshine Thursday, Warming up into next week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

THURSDAY: Waking up to frost on the grass and temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Once the sun comes up, again today you will need the sunglasses! Wall to wall sunshine with temperatures remaining chilly into the afternoon with a light breeze and temperatures in the upper 30s. High of 39.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Another cold night. Clear skies and a light breeze from the north will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 20s. Low of 21.

FIRDAY: The bright and tranquil pattern continues. A few high clouds early with lots of sunshine. We will again remain chilly with highs struggling in most places to reach the 40 degree mark. High of 39.

SATURDAY: The weekend begins bright but again chilly. Some high clouds move through during the day, especially in western counties. Still lots of sun to be seen. Highs will gradually get back into the low 40s in most places. High of 41.

LONGE RANGE: The second half of the weekend is when the warming trend will begin! Temperatures will gradually warm to near 60 degrees by Tuesday with 50s buffering on both ends. The middle and end of next week will bring us more clouds and rain chances. Right now it looks too warm for there to be any mixing with snow. This could still change as both models show drastic changes in temperatures beyond day 10.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, March 3rd 2021

Wednesday’s High: 53

Wednesday’s Low: 28

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.