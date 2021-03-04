Advertisement

More sunshine, but still cold

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - CHILLY SUNSHINE... I just don’t hear any complaints about the weather when it’s bright and sunny AGAIN like today! Most of us agree, sunshine just makes everything better in the spring. And we have more of the same coming...clear and cold nights, then mostly sunny, but chilly, days. This pattern lasts through Saturday, and maybe even Sunday before we get a dramatic warm up for the middle of next week. A couple of days into the lower 60s are expected. We’ll have some chances for showers starting Wednesday, then it begins to cool down again. And by next Friday night, we could even be seeing some flakes of snow...

Tonight: Mostly clear and turning even colder. Low: 21, Wind: N 4-8

Friday: Tons of sunshine and remaining chilly. High: 39, Wind: NW 5-10

Friday night: Mostly clear and cold again. Low: 24

Saturday: A good deal of sunshine. High: 41

