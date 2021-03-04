Advertisement

Mike Hoffman’s 2021 Spring Weather Outlook

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MARCH CAME IN LIKE A LAMB...OUT LIKE A LION? Hmmmm, we’ll have to see. It’s been an interesting spring forecast to me.

ALL, and I mean ALL the computer models were going for a very warm March.

But the years that I compared from the past (that looked similar with the La Nina and similar weather during winter) ALL showed a colder than normal March.

Just in the past couple of days, some of the computer models have begun to back off of their warm forecast, so that makes me feel more comfortable with the forecast you see.

This is why I don’t rely on computer models for long-term forecasts.

Of course, nobody knows for sure, but we’ll see as we head through spring.

Overall, my forecast is for temperatures to be a little bit colder than normal...by about a degree. The coldest period probably coming later in March into April.

As for rainfall, I’m forecasting slightly more rain than normal, but only by about 1/2″.

