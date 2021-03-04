Advertisement

Mike Brey says ‘Fire Brey’ chants by students were ‘well warranted’

A small group of the 497 fans inside Purcell Pavilion were not thrilled with Notre Dame’s fourth straight loss.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish head coach Mike Brey was fired up to have students back inside Purcell Pavilion for the first time this season on Wednesday night.

He even tweeted before the game how his team was juiced to have the students back in the building.

However, a small group of the 497 fans inside Purcell Pavilion were not thrilled with Notre Dame’s fourth straight loss.

Chants of “Fire Brey” came from Section 115, and nowhere else in the arena right before the final buzzer, as the Irish fell to NC State 80-69 Wednesday night.

With the limited amount of fans in the arena, the chants echoed throughout Purcell Pavilion and were loud enough for Brey to hear himself.

“I’m also realistic about the big picture of things too and you want to continue to be effective here,” Brey said. “I don’t need to be told if I am not being effective. I am a pretty good judge of that. That was well warranted by our students because that was a poor performance. They should have been on me.”

Brey, who is in his 21st season as the head coach at Notre Dame, also says he is committed to the Irish and committed to this group of Domers, especially through the end of the season.

He even pointed out that he’s excited about the potential of next year’s team.

However, Brey is focused on the team’s final regular season game, which will be at home in front of the Student body again.

The Irish tip off against Florida State on Saturday at noon. The game will be on ESPN 2.

