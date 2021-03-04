Michigan reports 37* more COVID-19 deaths, 1,526 more cases Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 37* more COVID-19 deaths and 1,526 more cases on Thursday.

*The deaths announced include 29 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 15,600 deaths and 593,279 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 5 more coronavirus deaths and 1,536 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 24* more coronavirus deaths and 1,067 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 12 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 1,569* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (03/01/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, February 27th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~784 per day.

Berrien County has had 220 (+3) deaths and 11,648 (+36) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 64 (+1) deaths and 4,057 (+17) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 85 (+0) deaths and 4,747 (+30) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

