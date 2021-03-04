Medical Moment: Scorpion venom treats arthritis?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The latest treatment for arthritis may be found in scorpions.

More details in today’s Medical Moment.

54 million Americans suffer from arthritis.

It’s the leading cause of disability in the U.S.

Treatments used to control it may have side effects that are worse than the condition itself.

But Martie Salt has details on a potential new treatment using scorpions.

The researchers hope to have this in the clinic setting within the next two years.

They’re also looking at scorpions for other types of cancers and G.I. disorders.

