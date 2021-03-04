McConnell sets steals mark, Pacers rally past Cavs 114-111

CLEVELAND (AP) - T.J. McConnell set an NBA record with nine steals in the first half and posted his second career triple-double with 16 points, 13 assists and a franchise-best 10 steals, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 114-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. McConnell also went 8 of 8 from the field in 36 minutes off the bench as Indiana rallied from a 19-point deficit in the third quarter and ended Cleveland’s four-game winning streak. The NBA record of 11 steals in a game is shared by New Jersey’s Kendall Gill on April 3, 1999, against Miami and San Antonio’s Larry Kenon on Dec. 26, 1976, at Kansas City. Collin Sexton collected 32 points, 10 assists and three steals and Jarrett Allen had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who committed 26 turnovers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)