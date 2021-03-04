Advertisement

Man faces drunk driving charges after crash that killed 2 Notre Dame students

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man faces misdemeanor drunk driving charges after an October crash that killed two Notre Dame students.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Justin Cavallo was driving while intoxicated when the accident happened on Ironwood near State Road 23.

Cavallo’s car hit three students who were walking in the road.

Two Notre Dame freshman, 19-year-old Valeria Espinel and 19-year-old Olivia Laura Rojas, were killed in the crash.

Another student, Eduardo Jose Elias Calderon, was seriously injured.

According to charging documents, Cavallo “admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages.”

A blood test measured Cavallo’s blood alcohol content (BAC) at .13, above the legal limit of .08.

Cavallo does not face charges directly related to the crash because the investigation found that the students walking in the road were the primary cause of the accident.

On January 14, Cavallo was charged with:

Count I: Operating a Vehicle with an ACE of .08 or More, a Class C Misdemeanor

Count II: Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, a Class C Misdemeanor

Cavallo has a hearing on April 26 in Traffic & Misdemeanor Court.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

