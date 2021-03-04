Local Indiana girls basketball stars named First Team All-State

(WNDU) - The high school girls basketball season came to a close with the state championships over the weekend.

Now that the season is over, the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association officially named it’s First Team All-State Players.

The area had four players recognized as First Team All-State players - Goshen’s Brynn Shoup-Hill, LaPorte’s Ryin Ott, Penn’s Kaitlyn Costner and North Judson’s Lillian Frasure.

Shoup-Hill will continue her basketball career at Dayton. As a senior, 17.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game.

Ryin Ott will join her sister, Riley, at Purdue Fort Wayne next season.

Costner will take her talents to Big Ten country and play for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Frasure averaged 23.7 points and 10 rebounds per game during her senior year. She totaled 2,237 points in her North Judson career. Frasure will continue her basketball career at Indiana Wesleyan.

Local players to be named Second Team All-State include Elkhart’s De’Mour Watson, Marian’s Nevaeh Foster and Penn’s Trinity Clinton.

The Third Team All-State team includes Marian’s Makaya Porter, Northridge’s Jaci Walker and Penn’s Jordyn Smith.

