LaVine’s 36 points lift Bulls past Pelicans 128-124

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Zach LaVine capped a 36-point performance with a driving layup and four free throws during the final minute and the Chicago Bulls held off a late rally to beat the mercurial New Orleans Pelicans 128-124.

Coby White scored 25 for the Bulls, who led by as many as 19 and were still up 18 in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans’ late surge pulled them as close as 117-113 on Jaxson Hayes alley-oop dunk with 1:49 left.

Zion Williamson scored 28 but missed two late free throws.

Brandon Ingram scored 21 points for New Orleans.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/3/2021 10:49:49 PM (GMT -5:00)