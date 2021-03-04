Advertisement

Introducing Matt Engelbrecht

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - All evening we’ve been introducing Matt Engelbrecht. Matt will be our First Alert Chief Meteorologist when Mike Hoffman retires in December.

Watch the video above to learn why Matt says WNDU and Michiana is the right place for him to be.

For more, head over to WNDU’s Facebook page and watch their livestream, where they answer viewer questions.

Welcome to Michiana, Matt!

