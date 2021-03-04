Advertisement

Indiana reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths, 962 more cases Thursday

Statewide, 692 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 32 more COVID-19 deaths and 962 more cases on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 692 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,231 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 664,446 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths and 786 new cases were reported. 731 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 31 more coronavirus deaths and 582 new cases were reported. 765 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 555 new cases were reported. 763 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 963 new cases were reported. 781 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 30,166 (+72) cases and 513 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,453 (+31) cases and 419 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,802 (+13) cases and 198 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,582 (+8) cases and 111 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,439 (+8) cases and 105 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,418 (+4) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,890 (+5) cases and 51 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,798 (+5) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,073 (+6) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

