Happy 100th birthday, Gladys!

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - One of our viewers is celebrating a very important milestone.

Gladys McKenzie is 100 today and got to celebrate it with her friends and family at Capri’s Italian Restaurant in Granger.

Her family tells 16 News Now she didn’t get to leave her house often during the pandemic so she wouldn’t catch the virus, so it’s great that they can be together to celebrate such an important milestone.

“She’s been a great lady and has had a great life. She’s been a great mother, a great friend, and very happy she’s reached 100. Very seldom they do,” says Judy Zim, Gladys’ daughter.

From us here at 16 News Now, we’re wishing Gladys a very happy 100th birthday!

