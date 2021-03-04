Grace College launches pen pal program to connect students with nursing home residents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The pandemic has been isolating for all of us but loneliness is even more common for seniors living in nursing homes.

That’s why Grace College students have created a pen pal program to keep long-term residents connected.

The program pairs grace college students with residents of Warsaw meadows, a local nursing home.

The outreach allows students to form meaningful relationships in the community without any physical contact.

