Governor awards grants for Michiana trails

Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is announcing nearly $30 million in Next Level Trails grant awards.

Two trails here in Michiana are receiving grants, the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail in LaGrange County and the New River Greenway in Elkhart.

About a mile will be added to the Pumpkinvine trail, improving access to neighborhoods and the downtown business district in Shipshewana.

And gaps in the greenway will be closed in the downtown River District of Elkhart by constructing nearly two more miles of trail.

With the 17 projects announced during the first round in May 2019, the program has awarded $54.3 million in funding for more than 112 miles of trail throughout Indiana.

“We had 2 million more visitors to our state parks last year during a global pandemic, just proving that people are excited to get out and experience the great outdoors and take it in,” Holcomb says.

Next Level Trails is part of the governor’s Next Level Connections Infrastructure Program, which accelerates the completion of major highway projects, expands access to rural broadband services, and pursues the expansion of rail projects.

