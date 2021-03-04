Girls on the Run Michiana release spring schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Girls on the Run Michiana is inviting girls in 3rd-8th grade to join them for their spring season.

Girls on the Run spent the past few days packing and preparing bags that will go to groups of girls across Michiana.

Some schools couldn’t partner with Girls on the Run this year due to the pandemic, so girls can register in several park groups instead located mainly in St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties.

This year, they’re making it even easier on families by waiving all registration fees.

“That’s our gift to the community this year. We wanted to make sure that every girl could participate regardless of any sort of financial struggle her family is experiencing, so we have waived our $160 registration fee. Any girl can come and participate in Girls on the Run,” said Girls on the Run Michiana Director Amy Collier.

Learn more about how to register by heading to their website.

